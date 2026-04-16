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Home > Politics

‘Bangaru Telangana’ Claim Meets Hard Reality: 78.2% Earn Below ₹1 Lakh, 63.5% Live in Two-Room Homes

Published on April 16, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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‘Bangaru Telangana’ Claim Meets Hard Reality: 78.2% Earn Below ₹1 Lakh, 63.5% Live in Two-Room Homes

‘Bangaru Telangana’ Claim Meets Hard Reality: 78.2% Earn Below ₹1 Lakh, 63.5% Live in Two-Room Homes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey has presented a stark picture of life on the ground, with low incomes, cramped housing, weak job security and gaps in basic amenities raising serious questions over the promise of “Bangaru Telangana.”

The data suggests that while the state has projected a growth story, a majority of families are still living with economic stress and limited upward mobility.

Low Incomes Define Majority Life

The survey found that 78.2% people in Telangana earn below ₹1 lakh annually, making it the biggest indicator of household financial strain.

Income distribution shows:

• 78.2% earn below ₹1 lakh

• 17.4% earn ₹1–5 lakh

• Only 4.4% earn ₹5–50 lakh annually

Among OCs, 13.2% fall in the ₹5–50 lakh bracket, compared to just 2.1% among SCs and STs.

Only 10.3% individuals reported paying income tax, pointing to low formal incomes across the state.

Housing Reality Behind the Slogan

The report found 63.5% households live in houses with two rooms or less, reflecting overcrowding and modest living conditions.

By category:

• SCs – 73.7%

• STs – 75.5%

• BCs – 63.9%

• OCs – 47.4%

Only 27.5% households have homes with three or more rooms.

Basic Amenities Still Uneven

The survey also found major gaps in household infrastructure:

• 13.3% households have no toilet

• 5.8% have no electricity

• 21.2% have no tap water at home

Among ST households:

• 32.5% have no toilet

• 11% have no electricity

Jobs Still Largely Informal

A large share of the population continues to depend on unstable work.

• 31.3% are daily wage workers

• 19.4% are agricultural labourers

• 5% work under NREGA

• Only 2.8% are in government jobs

• Only 7.4% hold private salaried jobs

Private sector participation was highest among OCs at 14.8%, but just 2.8% among STs.

Assets Still Out of Reach

Even common markers of middle-class comfort remain limited:

• Only 22.6% households own a refrigerator

• Only 3.2% households own a car

Car ownership among OCs stood at 9.2%, compared to 1.5% among SCs.

Debt and Distress Persist

The report found continuing financial vulnerability:

• 6.8% households borrowed from moneylenders

• 7% took loans for marriage or medical needs

Such dependence was higher among weaker sections.

Social Challenges Continue

The survey also recorded broader social concerns:

• 5.6% families reported inter-caste marriages

• 5% girls below 18 were found married

• 4% children below 18 were illiterate

• 2.2% were school dropouts

• 5.7% families reported discrimination at places of worship

Big Question for the State

The numbers show that economic growth has not translated into equal prosperity for all. For millions of families, the dream of “Bangaru Telangana” still appears distant.

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