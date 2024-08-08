Bangladesh Crisis : Unraveling US Geopolitical Ambitions

Recent events in Bangladesh have caught Indian intelligence agencies off guard. The sudden ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the rise of former Grameen Bank chief Muhammad Yunus as interim prime minister have raised concerns about the potential for instability and violence in the region.

The US government’s hand is suspected in the rapid unraveling of events, with the protests initially triggered by a new job quota system escalating into broader demonstrations against high inflation and unemployment. The security forces’ inability to effectively control the large crowds has led to Hasina’s evacuation to India.

The strategic importance of Bangladesh, with its location, population, and access to major river systems, makes it a valuable asset for the US in its efforts to counter China’s growing influence in the region. By destabilizing the government in Dhaka, the US aims to establish a foothold in the country and potentially threaten India’s security.

The situation in Bangladesh bears the hallmarks of a “color revolution,” with the targeting of minority groups and the inability of the security forces to quell the unrest. As the events continue to unfold, the potential for a full-blown civil war and the impact on the region’s geopolitical landscape remain a concern.