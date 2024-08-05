x
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Politics

Bangladesh: Protesters Attack Prime Minister’s Palace

Sheikh Hasina quits after bangladesh

This is the worst protest the Bangladesh has seen since its formation which is more than five decades ago.

Amid protests, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly fled the country on Monday from her official residence. She is said to have boarded a military helicopter around 2:30 PM with her sister Sheikh Rehana to an undisclosed location.

Sheikh Hasina won her fourth consecutive term in January. Protests erupted in the country over the reservation quota for family members of 1971 War of Independence veterans. The country has been in a state of high tension, with hundreds injured and 96 reported dead.

Also Read : 1000 Indian Students Flee Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Protests

Internet and broadband services have been suspended in the country, and a nationwide curfew was recently imposed, but law and order have not been restored. Today, protesters directly attacked the Prime Minister’s residence. The Army chief is expected to address the nation soon.

-Sanyogita

