Bangladesh: Protesters Attack Prime Minister’s Palace

This is the worst protest the Bangladesh has seen since its formation which is more than five decades ago.

Amid protests, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly fled the country on Monday from her official residence. She is said to have boarded a military helicopter around 2:30 PM with her sister Sheikh Rehana to an undisclosed location.

Sheikh Hasina won her fourth consecutive term in January. Protests erupted in the country over the reservation quota for family members of 1971 War of Independence veterans. The country has been in a state of high tension, with hundreds injured and 96 reported dead.

Also Read : 1000 Indian Students Flee Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Protests

Internet and broadband services have been suspended in the country, and a nationwide curfew was recently imposed, but law and order have not been restored. Today, protesters directly attacked the Prime Minister’s residence. The Army chief is expected to address the nation soon.

-Sanyogita