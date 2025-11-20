x
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Banks, Crypto and Hidden Servers: Ibomma Ravi’s Tight Piracy Network Begins to Unravel

Published on November 20, 2025 by Sanyogita

The first day of custody in the I-Bomma piracy case has exposed how deeply the operation was planned and how far the accused, Imandi Ravi, went to hide his tracks. Cyber Crime officers questioned him for six hours and examined every part of the digital network he created. They inspected his bank accounts, crypto activity, encrypted wallets and the online routes he used to run the website.

Investigators found that Ravi operated with a high degree of preparation. He constantly switched IP addresses and used servers scattered across different countries. This made the piracy network difficult to trace. Officers discovered that he hosted large amounts of pirated content on servers based in the Caribbean islands. He uploaded Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and several other language films, including OTT releases. The content appeared on platforms like I-Bomma and Bappam within hours of release, causing heavy losses to the film industry.

The investigation shows that Ravi believed he could outsmart law enforcement. After he fled Kukatpally on October 1, he travelled through France, the Caribbean islands and the Netherlands. Police tracked his IP activity and discovered that he was in Amsterdam on October 3. Confident that he could not be traced, he quietly returned to his Kukatpally flat. Officers who were monitoring him continuously arrested him on November 15.

Ravi was also bold enough to challenge the police on social media and asked them to stop focusing on his website. This challenge went viral and strengthened the resolve of investigators. Once arrested, he was sent to judicial custody and later taken into police custody for further questioning.

The early findings show that the I-Bomma operator ran a highly organised piracy network. His methods were deliberate, and his digital cover was carefully constructed. The next days of investigation are expected to reveal more details about how this large piracy ecosystem operated and how it managed to survive for so long.

