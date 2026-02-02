Barabar Premistha, Turning Point For Chandra Hass: Aadi

Attitude Star Chandra Hass starrer Barabar Premistha isn’t just another romantic entertainer, but it’s a film driven by attitude, emotion, and unpredictability. Directed by Sampath Rudra, the film stars Miss India finalist Meghna Mukherjee as the female lead and Arjun Mahi in a menacing antagonist role.

The film’s pre-release event turned into a celebration of belief and encouragement, with Jayanth C Paranjee, JD Chakravarthy, and Aadi Saikumar gracing the occasion as guests.

An emotional and confident Chandra Hass addressed the gathering, acknowledging the people who shaped his journey. From expressing gratitude to his father Prabhakar for his sacrifices, to appreciating the producers for backing the film without compromise, the actor struck a deeply personal note. He spoke fondly of Meghna Mukherjee’s passion, Dhruvan’s musical brilliance, and cinematographer Shekhar’s role in bringing the project to him.

Most importantly, Chandra Hass assured audiences of a thrilling cinematic experience. “This film moves at a relentless pace. There are twists you simply won’t see coming,” he said, crediting director Sampath Rudra for crafting a gripping narrative and presenting him in a striking manner.

Aadi Saikumar recalled Prabhakar’s early belief in Chandra Hass and praised the actor’s sincerity and hard work, expressing hope that the film would mark a turning point in his career. Jayanth C Paranjee highlighted the film’s stylish title and strong musical album, while JD Chakravarthy admired the natural appeal of Chandra Hass and the inspiring journey of Prabhakar.

Presented by Kakarla Satyanarayana, the film is produced by Geda Chandu, Gayatri Chinny, and AVR under CC Creations and AVR Movie Wonders, and is all set to hit theatres on February 6.

Backed by strong performances, energetic music, and a storyline filled with surprises, Barabar Premistha arrives with good expectations.