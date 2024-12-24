x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Sai Pallavi Australia Trip
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Ishita Raj Perfect Curves
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Amyra Dastur Hot In Red
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal

Published on December 24, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
When will NTR take up Devara 2?
image
Allu Arjun issue: Congress MLA behaves like Rowdy
image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal
image
Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
image
Dialogue Writer SAI MADHAV BURRA Exclusive Interview

Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal

mohan lal barroz movie promotions

Mohanlal, the iconic Malayalam actor, is set to enthrall with his latest project, Barroz, a groundbreaking 3D fantasy film. Not only does he play the lead role, but he also steps behind the camera as the director for the first time in his illustrious career. The film is all set for its grand release tomorrow, with premiere screenings scheduled for today.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Barroz will also make its mark in the Telugu market, with Mythri Movie Makers taking charge of the distribution. The collaboration with the production house is a significant one, especially as Mohanlal has previously worked with them on the hit film Janatha Garage.

During a press conference, Mythri Movie Makers’ Ravi expressed his excitement about the project. He shared that when he saw some early visuals from the film, he was instantly reminded of the films he loved as a child, particularly Chota Chetan. According to Ravi, Barroz evokes that same sense of wonder, making it the perfect family film.

For Mohanlal, Barroz marks a significant milestone, not just because it is his directorial debut, but because it is also a 3D film, shot entirely in native 3D using stereo lenses. “This is a film crafted with a lot of love,” Mohanlal stated.

With Barroz, the film’s makers are hoping to create a timeless experience for audiences. Mohanlal further emphasized that while the film is friendly for children, it is not exclusively a children’s movie. The film’s aim is to capture the imagination of viewers of all ages, transporting them into a world of fantasy. He also praised his talented team, which includes the renowned cameraman Santosh Sivan and Rajeev Menon.

Next Allu Arjun issue: Congress MLA behaves like Rowdy Previous Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
else

TRENDING

image
When will NTR take up Devara 2?
image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal
image
2024 Rewind: Top Stars dominated Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
When will NTR take up Devara 2?
image
Allu Arjun issue: Congress MLA behaves like Rowdy
image
Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal
image
Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
image
Dialogue Writer SAI MADHAV BURRA Exclusive Interview

Most Read

image
Allu Arjun issue: Congress MLA behaves like Rowdy
image
Court hearing turns into TDP reunion
image
Dil Raju steps in to resolve issues with Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Goa Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Beautiful In Pink Pattu Saree Dulquer Salmaan with wife Celebrate 13th Wedding Anniversary Sai Pallavi Australia Trip Aparna Balamurali Beautiful In Creme Colour Out Fit Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Xmas Tree Meenakshi Chaudhary Pretty Look In Green Sakshi Malik Perfect Curves In Golden Dress Ishita Raj Perfect Curves Amyra Dastur Hot In Red Vedhika Stuns In Lehanga Different Types Of Berries With Names Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition