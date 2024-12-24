Barroz Is A Film Crafted With Lot Of Love: Mohanlal

Mohanlal, the iconic Malayalam actor, is set to enthrall with his latest project, Barroz, a groundbreaking 3D fantasy film. Not only does he play the lead role, but he also steps behind the camera as the director for the first time in his illustrious career. The film is all set for its grand release tomorrow, with premiere screenings scheduled for today.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Barroz will also make its mark in the Telugu market, with Mythri Movie Makers taking charge of the distribution. The collaboration with the production house is a significant one, especially as Mohanlal has previously worked with them on the hit film Janatha Garage.

During a press conference, Mythri Movie Makers’ Ravi expressed his excitement about the project. He shared that when he saw some early visuals from the film, he was instantly reminded of the films he loved as a child, particularly Chota Chetan. According to Ravi, Barroz evokes that same sense of wonder, making it the perfect family film.

For Mohanlal, Barroz marks a significant milestone, not just because it is his directorial debut, but because it is also a 3D film, shot entirely in native 3D using stereo lenses. “This is a film crafted with a lot of love,” Mohanlal stated.

With Barroz, the film’s makers are hoping to create a timeless experience for audiences. Mohanlal further emphasized that while the film is friendly for children, it is not exclusively a children’s movie. The film’s aim is to capture the imagination of viewers of all ages, transporting them into a world of fantasy. He also praised his talented team, which includes the renowned cameraman Santosh Sivan and Rajeev Menon.