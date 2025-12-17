x
BB 9 Trophy Already Fixed ? Kalyan & Tanuja Split the Amount & Emmanuel a Scapegoat?

Published on December 17, 2025 by nymisha

BB 9 Trophy Already Fixed ? Kalyan & Tanuja Split the Amount & Emmanuel a Scapegoat?
Exclusive: Prabhas' Spirit is a Patriotic Attempt
OTT Options to watch this Weekend
No Fun, No Emotion, Only Physical Task: BB Telugu 9 Last Week Dull and Boring
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 100: Tasks, Tensions and Milestones

BB 9 Trophy Already Fixed ? Kalyan & Tanuja Split the Amount & Emmanuel a Scapegoat?

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 enters its final stretch, social media speculation around the outcome has intensified. A dominant narrative doing the rounds is that the makers have already fixed the finale format, with the title battle narrowed down to just two names. According to this theory, the trophy is set to be shared symbolically between Tanuja and Kalyan, with one emerging as the official winner while the prize money is split. While such claims remain unofficial, the perception itself has sparked serious debate among viewers.

The Emanuel Question

At the center of this controversy is Emanuel, widely regarded as the backbone of this season. From the very first week, Emanuel carried the show with his comedy, originality, and natural screen presence. When the season opened to poor ratings, it was his content that helped revive interest and pull audiences back. His skits, improvisations, and spontaneous humor turned dull episodes into watchable television and played a major role in stabilizing the season’s ratings.

Despite this contribution, the growing sentiment among fans is that Emanuel is being sidelined at the most crucial stage. The narrative suggests he has now become a scapegoat, praised for effort but not seriously considered for the trophy. For many viewers, this feels unfair, especially when measured against the impact he had on the overall success of the season.

A Familiar Pattern from Past Seasons

What fuels this speculation further is that such a pattern is not new to Bigg Boss Telugu. Season 4 remains a strong reference point for critics. That season saw an intense rivalry between Abhijeet and Akhil, with Akhil enjoying massive public support throughout. However, the finale results surprised many. While Abhijeet was declared the title winner, a significant portion of the prize money was awarded to Sohail, who finished third. Akhil, despite being the runner-up and one of the most talked-about contestants, walked away without any major reward.

This precedent has led viewers to question whether Bigg Boss finales prioritize narrative balance over public sentiment. When a season becomes too competitive between two strong personalities, makers appear to introduce alternative reward structures to manage backlash and maintain control over the outcome.

Why Tanuja and Kalyan Fit the Narrative

In the current season, Tanuja and Kalyan fit neatly into two strong narratives. Tanuja represents the female winner angle, a theme often celebrated by the show. Kalyan, on the other hand, carries the image of a disciplined, task-oriented performer who appeals to traditional Bigg Boss audiences. Positioning the finale between these two allows the makers to satisfy multiple audience segments, while controlling the final result.

Audience Trust at Stake

Whether these speculations are true or not, the damage lies in perception. Bigg Boss thrives on the belief that audience votes decide the winner. When viewers begin to feel that outcomes are pre-planned, it erodes trust in the format itself.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be remembered as a season powered by Emanuel’s content but potentially concluded by a pre-set narrative. If the finale confirms these fears, it may win short-term applause but risks long-term credibility. Ultimately, the trophy matters less than audience trust, and that is what the makers must protect most carefully.

Exclusive: Prabhas' Spirit is a Patriotic Attempt
OTT Options to watch this Weekend
Ranveer Singh picks Dhurandhar over Shankar's Film

BB 9 Trophy Already Fixed ? Kalyan & Tanuja Split the Amount & Emmanuel a Scapegoat?
Exclusive: Prabhas' Spirit is a Patriotic Attempt
OTT Options to watch this Weekend
No Fun, No Emotion, Only Physical Task: BB Telugu 9 Last Week Dull and Boring
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 100: Tasks, Tensions and Milestones

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Big Surprises, Late Twists and a Record Deal in Abu Dhabi
Australia Beach Shooting: Telangana Police Say No Local Link to Accused
TTD Parakamani Theft Case: Andhra Pradesh High Court Calls for Modernised Counting System

