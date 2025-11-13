BB Kingdom Task: Fun Banter, Ragging, Drama and a New King in the House

The BB Kingdom task continued today, but before the intense competition resumed, the house saw a round of teasing, jokes, and lighthearted chaos. By the end of the episode, however, the mood shifted completely as a surprising new king was crowned.

Playful Banter Before the Task

Before the BB Kingdom resumed, the vibe in the house was completely casual. Tanuja climbed onto the kitchen counter and joked loudly, making fun of how the “King and Queens” were suddenly acting like they had supernatural powers. She teased Ritu for enjoying her royal status too much.

Bharani joined in, joking that the rulers were assigning endless chores and still asking everyone if the kingdom was happy. Divya fired back saying she would wait until everyone was back on duty to show who really runs the place. The entire sequence had a fun, teasing tone before the task took a serious turn.

Ragging Begins as the Task Resumes

Once the BB Kingdom task restarted, the royals — Kalyan, Ritu and Divya — began giving playful but demanding instructions to the commoners.

• Ritu made Suman laugh, dance and feed her.

• She made Emmanuel sit still while Demon and Nikhil piled on him as a joke.

• Divya tied Bharani’s hands with a shawl and asked him to continue doing household chores like that.

The queens enjoyed their power thoroughly, turning the house into a mini comedy stage.

Tanuja’s Overreaction Raises Eyebrows

During this ragging, Divya and Ritu asked commanders to lift Tanuja and place her on the kitchen counter. But Tanuja overreacted dramatically:

• She warned Nikhil not to touch her.

• She accused Pavan of “man-handling” her.

• Her tone made it sound like something inappropriate happened — though nothing of that sort was visible on screen.

Many viewers questioned why she exaggerated this situation, especially when she kept quiet earlier when Kalyan hugged her tightly — a moment that even Ramya had criticized as “lusty.” This incident pushed a new wave of criticism toward Tanuja for selective outrage.

Commanders vs Commoners: Nikhil–Pavan Seal Their Positions

Bigg Boss gave housemates another chance to win commander positions. The chosen players:

• Commanders: Nikhil & Pavan

• Commoners: Gaurav & Bharani

The task was a “build and defend” challenge. While Gaurav performed well, Bharani struggled twice, collapsing the balls. Nikhil and Pavan dominated easily and retained their commander roles.

Shocking Twist: Nikhil Becomes the New King

Bigg Boss then asked the royal trio — Kalyan, Ritu and Divya — to decide who among them would risk their throne. Kalyan and Ritu pushed Divya into the challenge. Divya argued but eventually agreed.

Another twist followed: Bigg boss asked commanders to choose which two of them are willing to play with Divya. They decided to pull two commander names through random chits Coincidentally, both slips contained the boys’ names — Nikhil and Pavan. Divya chose Nikhil.

In the final “Aim for the Crown” challenge, Nikhil played fast and sharp. Divya tried, but couldn’t match him. Nikhil won the task and officially became the new King of the BB Kingdom. Divya was demoted to commander level. Ritu and Kalyan were criticised by viewers as they clearly targeted Divya to take the risk.

The episode began with fun, teasing and playful ragging but ended with a dramatic power shift. Nikhil becoming king changes the entire power structure of the house, and the coming days are sure to bring new tensions, new alliances and fresh drama.