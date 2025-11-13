x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

BB Kingdom Task: Fun Banter, Ragging, Drama and a New King in the House

Published on November 13, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Dating Rumors on Anirudh and Kavya Maran again
image
Kaantha Premieres Response is Unanimous
image
Nara Lokesh Unveils ₹82,000 Crore ReNew Power Investment in Andhra Pradesh
image
BB Kingdom Task: Fun Banter, Ragging, Drama and a New King in the House
image
A Special song for Megastar and Venky

BB Kingdom Task: Fun Banter, Ragging, Drama and a New King in the House

The BB Kingdom task continued today, but before the intense competition resumed, the house saw a round of teasing, jokes, and lighthearted chaos. By the end of the episode, however, the mood shifted completely as a surprising new king was crowned.

Playful Banter Before the Task

Before the BB Kingdom resumed, the vibe in the house was completely casual. Tanuja climbed onto the kitchen counter and joked loudly, making fun of how the “King and Queens” were suddenly acting like they had supernatural powers. She teased Ritu for enjoying her royal status too much.

Bharani joined in, joking that the rulers were assigning endless chores and still asking everyone if the kingdom was happy. Divya fired back saying she would wait until everyone was back on duty to show who really runs the place. The entire sequence had a fun, teasing tone before the task took a serious turn.

Ragging Begins as the Task Resumes

Once the BB Kingdom task restarted, the royals — Kalyan, Ritu and Divya — began giving playful but demanding instructions to the commoners.

• Ritu made Suman laugh, dance and feed her.
• She made Emmanuel sit still while Demon and Nikhil piled on him as a joke.
• Divya tied Bharani’s hands with a shawl and asked him to continue doing household chores like that.

The queens enjoyed their power thoroughly, turning the house into a mini comedy stage.

Tanuja’s Overreaction Raises Eyebrows

During this ragging, Divya and Ritu asked commanders to lift Tanuja and place her on the kitchen counter. But Tanuja overreacted dramatically:

• She warned Nikhil not to touch her.
• She accused Pavan of “man-handling” her.
• Her tone made it sound like something inappropriate happened — though nothing of that sort was visible on screen.

Many viewers questioned why she exaggerated this situation, especially when she kept quiet earlier when Kalyan hugged her tightly — a moment that even Ramya had criticized as “lusty.” This incident pushed a new wave of criticism toward Tanuja for selective outrage.

Commanders vs Commoners: Nikhil–Pavan Seal Their Positions

Bigg Boss gave housemates another chance to win commander positions. The chosen players:

• Commanders: Nikhil & Pavan
• Commoners: Gaurav & Bharani

The task was a “build and defend” challenge. While Gaurav performed well, Bharani struggled twice, collapsing the balls. Nikhil and Pavan dominated easily and retained their commander roles.

Shocking Twist: Nikhil Becomes the New King

Bigg Boss then asked the royal trio — Kalyan, Ritu and Divya — to decide who among them would risk their throne. Kalyan and Ritu pushed Divya into the challenge. Divya argued but eventually agreed.

Another twist followed: Bigg boss asked commanders to choose which two of them are willing to play with Divya. They decided to pull two commander names through random chits Coincidentally, both slips contained the boys’ names — Nikhil and Pavan. Divya chose Nikhil.

In the final “Aim for the Crown” challenge, Nikhil played fast and sharp. Divya tried, but couldn’t match him. Nikhil won the task and officially became the new King of the BB Kingdom. Divya was demoted to commander level. Ritu and Kalyan were criticised by viewers as they clearly targeted Divya to take the risk.

The episode began with fun, teasing and playful ragging but ended with a dramatic power shift. Nikhil becoming king changes the entire power structure of the house, and the coming days are sure to bring new tensions, new alliances and fresh drama.

Next Nara Lokesh Unveils ₹82,000 Crore ReNew Power Investment in Andhra Pradesh Previous A Special song for Megastar and Venky
else

TRENDING

image
Dating Rumors on Anirudh and Kavya Maran again
image
Kaantha Premieres Response is Unanimous
image
A Special song for Megastar and Venky

Latest

image
Dating Rumors on Anirudh and Kavya Maran again
image
Kaantha Premieres Response is Unanimous
image
Nara Lokesh Unveils ₹82,000 Crore ReNew Power Investment in Andhra Pradesh
image
BB Kingdom Task: Fun Banter, Ragging, Drama and a New King in the House
image
A Special song for Megastar and Venky

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Unveils ₹82,000 Crore ReNew Power Investment in Andhra Pradesh
image
Pulivendula Politics Takes Center Stage: Coalition Leaders Challenge YSRCP Dominance
image
Case Filed Against MLA Kaushik Reddy for Election Day Incident

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts