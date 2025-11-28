BB Telugu 9, Day 81: Ex-Housemates Stir Romance, Chaos and Competition

Day 81 brought a lively mix of romance, comedy and heated arguments as former Bigg Boss contestants Prince Yawar, Shobha Shetty and Syed Sohail entered the house. Their presence not only entertained but also played a decisive role in shaping the captaincy race for the week.

Prince Yawar Brings Flirtation and Fun

Season 7 contestant Prince Yawar made a dramatic entry and immediately injected humour and flirtation into the house. He asked Tanuja directly whether she had a boyfriend, and when she said no, he requested Bigg Boss to play a romantic song so he could dance with her. He sang for her, lifted her, spun her around and behaved as though wooing her, leading to a mix of laughter and surprise among the housemates.

Prince then played the task “Set the Wire” against Immanuel, choosing him due to their prior friendship. Both put up a strong fight, but Immanuel eventually defeated Prince and secured his position as a captaincy contender.

Shobha Shetty Enters; Divya Wins the Task

Shobha Shetty from Season 7 entered next. Immanuel, who shares a MAA TV connection with her, engaged in light teasing before the task began.

Shobha competed against Divya. Although both played sincerely, a small mistake from Shobha handed the win to Divya, making her a captaincy contender.

Sohail Creates Laughter and Chaos

Season 4 finalist Sohail made the final entry of the day, immediately mocking the house for surviving six weeks without chicken. He asked Bigg Boss to send chicken, milk and coffee powder. Housemates joked that Bigg Boss would ignore him, but surprisingly, the requested items arrived. Ritu secretly hid the coffee powder, but Bigg Boss exposed this, and Sohail wrestled playfully with Ritu to retrieve it.

Sohail then conducted a task facing both Ritu and Sanjana simultaneously. The multistage challenge involved balancing on rods and solving number puzzles. Although Sohail played lightly without the intention to win, Sanjana finished first, followed by Ritu. Bigg Boss declared both as captaincy contenders.

Before leaving, Sanjana asked Sohail for the safety pins on his shirt for her saree. Sohail insisted they were designer attachments, but upon removing them, they turned out to be ordinary safety pins, leaving the housemates laughing.

Bharani Hunts for Missing Tablets

A parallel track unfolded with Bharani searching for his missing health tablets. He approached captain Ritu and filed a complaint, stating that he needed the tablets daily and requested she ask the housemates to return them respectfully. Everyone denied taking them, including Sanjana, who kept a straight face while joking that she had spared his magnesium tablets because he needed them to sleep.

When Divya attempted to mediate, Bharani lashed out at her with sharp remarks. Sanjana eventually returned the tablets the next morning, ending the matter.

Day 81 delivered a perfect mix of humour, nostalgia and game-changing moments. With more contestants entering the captaincy race and tensions rising inside the house, the competition is tightening as the season heads into its final stretch.