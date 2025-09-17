Beautiful film Kanyakumari arrived on Prime & Aha platforms

Kanyakumari, a heartwarming rural love story, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha from Today. Starring Geeth Saini and Sree charan Rachakonda in lead roles, the film is directed and produced by Srujan Attada under the **Radical Pictures banner.

Presented by Madhu Shalini the film unfolds in a charming village backdrop and has already garnered attention for its emotional depth and sincere storytelling. The story follows two contrasting individuals – a grounded young man content with farming, and a spirited young woman working in a local store who dreams of moving to the city and building a career in IT.

Their romantic journey is filled with genuine moments, emotional highs, and relatable struggles. The chemistry between Geeth Saini and Sricharan Rachakonda adds a layer of authenticity to the film, earning them appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Geeth’s portrayal of a girl from Srikakulam and Sree Charan’s grounded performance have both been praised for their natural charm.

Kanyakumari delivers a refreshing take on small-town romance that resonates with today’s viewers. After its theatrical release on August 27, the film is now making its way to OTT platforms, aiming to reach a wider audience and touch more hearts with its simplicity and emotional connect.