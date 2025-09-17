x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Beautiful film Kanyakumari arrived on Prime & Aha platforms

Published on September 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Team Raja Saab to make a Big Announcement
image
Beautiful film Kanyakumari arrived on Prime & Aha platforms
image
Nomination Heat Intensifies in Bigg Boss Telugu 9
image
Mirai Producer to gift Luxury Cars to Hero and Director.
image
Madharaasi Combo to Repeat Again?

Beautiful film Kanyakumari arrived on Prime & Aha platforms

Kanyakumari, a heartwarming rural love story, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha from Today. Starring Geeth Saini and Sree charan Rachakonda in lead roles, the film is directed and produced by Srujan Attada under the **Radical Pictures banner.

Presented by Madhu Shalini the film unfolds in a charming village backdrop and has already garnered attention for its emotional depth and sincere storytelling. The story follows two contrasting individuals – a grounded young man content with farming, and a spirited young woman working in a local store who dreams of moving to the city and building a career in IT.

Their romantic journey is filled with genuine moments, emotional highs, and relatable struggles. The chemistry between Geeth Saini and Sricharan Rachakonda adds a layer of authenticity to the film, earning them appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Geeth’s portrayal of a girl from Srikakulam and Sree Charan’s grounded performance have both been praised for their natural charm.

Kanyakumari delivers a refreshing take on small-town romance that resonates with today’s viewers. After its theatrical release on August 27, the film is now making its way to OTT platforms, aiming to reach a wider audience and touch more hearts with its simplicity and emotional connect.

Next Team Raja Saab to make a Big Announcement Previous Nomination Heat Intensifies in Bigg Boss Telugu 9
else

TRENDING

image
Team Raja Saab to make a Big Announcement
image
Beautiful film Kanyakumari arrived on Prime & Aha platforms
image
Mirai Producer to gift Luxury Cars to Hero and Director.

Latest

image
Team Raja Saab to make a Big Announcement
image
Beautiful film Kanyakumari arrived on Prime & Aha platforms
image
Nomination Heat Intensifies in Bigg Boss Telugu 9
image
Mirai Producer to gift Luxury Cars to Hero and Director.
image
Madharaasi Combo to Repeat Again?

Most Read

image
The Future of F1, CPT, and H4-EAD: Time for Reform?
image
Rayalaseema BC leader to get Governor post ?
image
ED Summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in Online Betting Probe

Related Articles

Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look