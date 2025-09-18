x
“Beauty” Grand Worldwide Premieres Today

Published on September 19, 2025 by nymisha

“Beauty” Grand Worldwide Premieres Today

The much-awaited film “Beauty” hits the screens worldwide today, September 19th, with premieres across India, USA, and Canada. The film has been carrying strong buzz right from its special screenings, where it received highly positive responses.

At its heart, “Beauty” is an emotional journey that beautifully blends a tender father–daughter relationship with a youthful romantic love story that takes an unexpected turn. Director JSS Varadhan has crafted a narrative that balances romance, drama, and emotions with visually appealing frames and a gripping screenplay.

The film features Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in the lead roles, whose chemistry has already become a talking point. Adding to the film’s soul is Vijay Bulganin’s music, which has been creating excitement among movie lovers.

Confident in their product, the makers have gone for a bold release strategy with premiere shows in multiple cities including Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Nellore. This reflects the strong belief the team has in the film’s emotional appeal and its ability to strike a chord with audiences everywhere.

With its refreshing storytelling, heartfelt emotions, and relatable performances, “Beauty” is positioned to be one of the surprise hits of the season.

CLICK HERE!! for the Beauty India & OverseasSchedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

 

