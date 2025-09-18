Beauty Paid Premieres Confirmed In Different Cities

Telugu cinema is about to welcome another youthful entertainer, Beauty, which is slated to hit screens on September 19th. The film, starring Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi, has been building steady anticipation over the last few weeks. Directed by JSS Varadhan, it is described as a vibrant mix of romance and drama, supported by strong visuals and heartfelt emotions.

What has grabbed industry attention is the makers’ bold promotional strategy. Instead of waiting for release-day reactions, the team has locked multiple premiere screenings across different centers tomorrow itself. Key cities including Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Nellore will host special shows, allowing select audiences to be the first to experience the film.

In today’s box-office game, such a move is significant because the response generated from these premieres will directly influence opening-day footfalls and beyond. The unprecedented scale of these shows reflects the makers’ confidence that the narrative will strike the right chord.

Produced jointly by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala and Umesh Kumar Bhansal, with Zee Studios, Maruthi Team Product, and Vanara Celluloid presenting the film, Beauty arrives with the benefit of an experienced creative team and the brand value of leading production houses.

With premiers being staged across multiple districts, film enthusiasts are waiting eagerly to see the first reactions roll out. If the talk matches the hype, Beauty could very well emerge as one of the season’s surprise winners.