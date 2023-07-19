‘Bedurulanka 2012’: The catchy ‘Solluda Siva’ arrives to entertain

Advertisement

‘Bedurulanka 2012’ has been projected as a zany dramedy set in East Godavari. Kartikeya Gummakonda, ahead of the release of his film on August 25, is now in the news over the release of a hero-intro type song from the movie. Its title is ‘Solluda Siva’ and Mani Sharma is once again in his element. The ‘Melody Brahma’ draws from his vintage style of music.

Krishna Chaitanya’s lyrics and the singers’ talent (Anurag Kulkarni, Roll Rida and Prudhvi Chandra are masterful) make this a vibrant song. Director Clax’s picturization is another high point. “The tune, the dance moves and the visuals are immensely likeable,” says the director, talking about the song that tries to echo the hero’s thinking.

Ajay Ghosh, Raj Kumar Basireddy, Goparaju Ramana and ‘Auto’ Ram Prasad feature in different roles. Sai Prakash Ummadisingu and Sunny Kurapati have helmed the cinematography department. Neha Sshetty of ‘DJ Tillu’ fame is the film’s heroine.

Producer Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni of Loukya Entertainments is planning to release a thrilling trailer soon.