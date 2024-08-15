x
Begum Bazar: Hyderabad’s Real Estate Powerhouse

Published on August 15, 2024 by

Begum Bazar: Hyderabad’s Real Estate Powerhouse

While Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Kokapet are renowned for their premium real estate in Hyderabad, an unexpected area is commanding even higher prices: Begum Bazar. Located near Osmania Hospital, this bustling wholesale hub is witnessing land values rivalling those in Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

Recognized as the leading wholesale trading center for the Telugu states, Begum Bazar has become a hotspot for skyrocketing property values. Minimum land prices here start at an astonishing ₹10 lakh per square yard, with prime locations fetching between ₹18-20 lakh per square yard.

Despite its lack of new developments, Begum Bazar’s aging infrastructure is proving to be a goldmine for property owners. Real estate agents are engaged in fierce competition, often driving prices up in auction-like scenarios. This has led to some sellers receiving unexpected windfalls due to intense buyer demand.

Following the formation of Telangana state in 2014, Begum Bazar’s real estate market experienced a dramatic shift. Land prices, previously stable at ₹1-2 lakh per square yard, have surged tenfold. This growth coincides with an influx of wholesale traders from across India, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The area’s commercial real estate is equally impressive. While a square yard of land may cost ₹20 lakh, shop space is priced at around ₹70,000 per square foot. This far exceeds rates in traditionally upscale areas like Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, and even the IT Corridor, where prices typically max out at ₹20,000 per square foot.

Begum Bazar boasts over 5,000 shops, attracting thousands of retail buyers daily. Its influence extends beyond the Telugu states, drawing customers from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and beyond. The constant flow of goods through numerous transport offices underscores the area’s vital role in regional commerce.

As Begum Bazar continues to evolve, it stands as a testament to the dynamic nature of urban real estate markets, where historical trading centers can sometimes outpace even the most prestigious residential enclaves in terms of property values.

-Sanyogita

else

