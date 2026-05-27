Behind the woods of Samavarthi: Team effort in dangerous forests

Satyadev Kancharana has once again surprised audiences by selecting a completely different concept for his next film Samavarthi. The makers recently released the title and first-look poster, which instantly grabbed the attention of movie lovers. Directed by Ajay Nag V., the film is being made as an ecological action thriller with intense action and emotional drama.

The title Samavarthi itself symbolizes impartial judgment, adding more depth to the film’s overall theme. Apart from the poster, the making video released by the team has also generated huge interest online. Titled “Behind The Woods,” the video showcases the crew’s adventurous journey through 7 South Indian forests and 42 unexplored shooting spots.

The visuals reveal the difficult conditions under which the film was made. The team reportedly shot in highly dangerous forest zones where pythons and wild creatures often appeared during filming. Carrying equipment through rough terrains and surviving unpredictable weather became a major challenge for the crew.

Despite all the hardships, the makers completed the shoot with dedication, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic experience packed with realism and action. Satyadev’s last dialogue revealing that they are shooting at a nest of wild animals and deadly snakes gives goosebumps as the team giving 200% for the film.