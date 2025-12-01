Bella Bella From Ravi Teja’s BMW: Crowd-Pleaser

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up to storm the Sankranthi race with Bharatha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi, directed by Kishore Tirumala. After the fun-filled title glimpse, the team has now released the high-voltage first single, Bella Bella.

Music director Bheems Ceciroleo delivers yet another mass number. Bella Bella is designed to stick- packed with thumping beats and a full-on mass vibe. Bheems effortlessly merges the catchy tune with powerful percussion, making the song a sure-shot crowd-pleaser.

Suresh Gangula’s lyrics keep things light and catchy, sprinkling fun, flirtation, and mass appeal throughout the track. Nakash Aziz and Rohini Sorrat energize the song with their spirited vocals. The track is further elevated by Sekhar Master’s lively choreography. Ravi Teja and Ashika Ranganath shine with their vibrant dance moves and breezy chemistry.

Dimple Hayathi plays the other lead in the film, which is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. This colourful entertainer is set to hit screens during Sankranthi 2026.