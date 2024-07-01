Bellamkonda launches a new Film

x
Published on July 1, 2024 by ratnasri

After a debacle like Chatrapathi, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas took a long break and he shifted his focus back to Telugu cinema. The youngster is shooting for Sekhar Chandra’s Tyson Naidu and the film is slated for release soon. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas launched a new film today and the shoot will commence from July 11th. Chavu Kaburu Challaga fame Koushik will direct the 11th film of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and it will be produced by Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens. Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady in this untitled project.

The film was launched with a pooja ceremony in Annapurna Studios and the event was attended by Mythri Naveen, Venkata Satish Kilaru, Dil Raju, Bommarillu Baskar, BVS Ravi and others. The film is said to be a horror mystery film. B. Ajaneesh Loknath will score the music and background score for this film. Bellamkonda Sreenivas also gave his nod for a debutant named Ludheer and the film too will start rolling this year.

