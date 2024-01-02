Bellamkonda picks up Pawan Kalyan’s Title

Spread the love

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has a number of projects lined up. The actor is celebrating his birthday tomorrow and on the occasion, the title and the glimpse of his upcoming film directed by Saagar Chandra will be out. The film is said to be an action entertainer and is titled Tyson Naidu. 14 Reels Plus are the producers and the film is aimed for post-summer 2024 release. Bellamkonda Sreenivas also gave his nod for Munna and AK Entertainments are on board to bankroll this project. The shoot commences later this year.

The makers are considering ‘Devude Digi Vachina’ as the title for this socio-fantasy drama. Devude Digi Vachina is a super hit song from Nagarjuna’s Santosham. Pawan Kalyan and his team considered Devude Digi Vachina as the title for his previous film but they finalized BRO as the title. Now, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and his team picked up Devude Digi Vachina as the title and the project will be announced soon. Bellamkonda also has Rakshasudu 2 and a film with Vijay Kanakamedala lined up.