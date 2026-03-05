Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to Tie the Knot

Tollywood young actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to end his bachelor life very soon. The actor will get engaged this week and it is a love marriage. The details of the bride are yet to be known. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is expected to make an official statement after getting engaged. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika got married recently and Allu Sirish will get married to Nayanika tomorrow.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will tie the knot this year. The actor has completed the shoot of Tyson Naidu and the film is expected to release in summer this year. He is shooting for Haindava and the film is the costliest film in his career. He has a couple of new films which will be announced soon.