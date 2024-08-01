x
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
Shruti Chauhan’s Shimmery Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha Classic Look
Rakul Preet Singh Diwali Diya Look
Priya Prakash Varrier Divine Photoshoot
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black And White
Malavika C Menon Love Mua Poses
Raashii Khanna Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Guntagalagara Aaku/ False daisy Benefits
Tejasswi Prakash’s Brightening Pics
Krishna Shroff Projects Her Curves
Alanna Panday slays as angel
Raj Deeya at Jatara Movie Pre release Event
Karunya chowdary
Shreya Ghoshal Killing Poses In Black
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja Diwali Clicks
Hebha Patel Dhoom Dhaam Movie Interview
Sree Leela Elegant look In Saree
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Aata Modalaindi

Published on August 1, 2024 by

Last minute tensions for Pushpa 2: The Rule
Allu Arjun gets a Relief in Nandyal Case
Donald Trump Wins 2024 US Presidential Election
Pushpa 2: The Rule Grand Promotional Plan Details
Big News: Ramayana Release dates Announced

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Aata Modalaindi

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is back in the game with back-to-back films. He has three films in hand and he has given his nod for one more film recently. The actor is juggling between the sets of three films and he is in plans to complete the shoots by the end of this year. The young actor has given his nod for ‘Maa Oori Polimera’ fame Anil Vishwanadh for a film. The scriptwork of the film is currently happening and the shoot starts next year. Srinivasaa Chitturi will produce this film and Aata Modalaindi is the title considered for the film.

Also Read : Exclusive: Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a Remake

Maa Oori Polimera released in two parts. The first one had a OTT release and the second one released in theatres. Both these installments received decent response and the producers too made decent profits. Aata Modalaindi is an action entertainer laced with fantasy elements. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is almost done with the shoot of Tyson Naidu directed by Sekhar Chandra. He also commenced the shoot of Ludheer’s film Haindava. The film revolves around a 400-year-old temple and it is a devotional entertainer. Bellamkonda Sreenivas also signed a film for Shine Screens and the first schedule of the film got completed recently.

Next Interesting Multistarrer on Cards in Tollywood
