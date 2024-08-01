Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Aata Modalaindi

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is back in the game with back-to-back films. He has three films in hand and he has given his nod for one more film recently. The actor is juggling between the sets of three films and he is in plans to complete the shoots by the end of this year. The young actor has given his nod for ‘Maa Oori Polimera’ fame Anil Vishwanadh for a film. The scriptwork of the film is currently happening and the shoot starts next year. Srinivasaa Chitturi will produce this film and Aata Modalaindi is the title considered for the film.

Maa Oori Polimera released in two parts. The first one had a OTT release and the second one released in theatres. Both these installments received decent response and the producers too made decent profits. Aata Modalaindi is an action entertainer laced with fantasy elements. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is almost done with the shoot of Tyson Naidu directed by Sekhar Chandra. He also commenced the shoot of Ludheer’s film Haindava. The film revolves around a 400-year-old temple and it is a devotional entertainer. Bellamkonda Sreenivas also signed a film for Shine Screens and the first schedule of the film got completed recently.