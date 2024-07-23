x
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Bellamkonda Sreenivas announces one more Film

Published on July 23, 2024 by

KA made with lot of hard work to give best theatrical experience: Kiran Abbavaram
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada
Megastar Felicitated with ANR Award
Record Budget for Vijay Deverakonda's Next
Three interesting titles for Venky and Anil Ravipudi Film

Bellamkonda Sreenivas announces one more Film

bellamkonda sreenivas new film announced
Youngster Bellamkonda Sreenivas who took a long break is announcing back to back films. He has been shooting for Sekhar Chandra’s Tyson Naidu and the film is in the last leg of shoot. He recently joined the sets of his next film produced by Shine Screens and the shooting formalities are happening in Ramoji Film City. Bellamkonda Sreenivas announced a new film today and it will be directed by a debutant Ludheer Byreddy. Bellamkonda Sreenivas plays the role of an Aghora in this untitled film that has been under pre-production for a long time.

Also Read :Three Powerful titles for Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Veteran director Kodi Ramakrishna’s younger daughter will produce this untitled film. Mahesh Chandu’s Moonshine Pictures are the producers of this untitled film. An official announcement poster is out today. The film is set in the backdrop of a temple that is 400-year-old. The shoot of the film will start tomorrow in Hyderabad. Leon James is the music director of this untitled film. The film’s leading lady is yet to be announced. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is also in talks with Vijay Kanakamedala for a film that will be announced soon.

KA made with lot of hard work to give best theatrical experience: Kiran Abbavaram
Megastar Felicitated with ANR Award
Record Budget for Vijay Deverakonda's Next

KA made with lot of hard work to give best theatrical experience: Kiran Abbavaram
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada
Megastar Felicitated with ANR Award
Record Budget for Vijay Deverakonda's Next
Three interesting titles for Venky and Anil Ravipudi Film

ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada
KTR's Brother-in-Law Raj Pakala Gets Police Notice
image
Balineni pained over YSR family feud

