Bellamkonda Sreenivas announces one more Film

Youngster Bellamkonda Sreenivas who took a long break is announcing back to back films. He has been shooting for Sekhar Chandra’s Tyson Naidu and the film is in the last leg of shoot. He recently joined the sets of his next film produced by Shine Screens and the shooting formalities are happening in Ramoji Film City. Bellamkonda Sreenivas announced a new film today and it will be directed by a debutant Ludheer Byreddy. Bellamkonda Sreenivas plays the role of an Aghora in this untitled film that has been under pre-production for a long time.

Veteran director Kodi Ramakrishna’s younger daughter will produce this untitled film. Mahesh Chandu’s Moonshine Pictures are the producers of this untitled film. An official announcement poster is out today. The film is set in the backdrop of a temple that is 400-year-old. The shoot of the film will start tomorrow in Hyderabad. Leon James is the music director of this untitled film. The film’s leading lady is yet to be announced. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is also in talks with Vijay Kanakamedala for a film that will be announced soon.