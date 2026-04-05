Bellamkonda Sreenivas Engaged

Tollywood young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to tie the knot soon. The actor has found his lady love Kavya Reddy and the duo got engaged today in a closed ceremony in Hyderabad. Close friends and family members of the Bellamkonda family attended the event. Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy will get married on April 29th in Tirupathi. A grand wedding reception will be hosted on May 1st in Hyderabad for the film fraternity.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has completed the shoot of Tyson Naidu and the film is slated for release soon. The actor has three films lined up. His last release Kishkindapuri is a decent box-office hit. He is currently shooting for Haindava directed by Ludheer and the film releases this year.