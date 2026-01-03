Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Ramam

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is celebrating his birthday today and there are updates rolling about his upcoming films. He has signed a new film titled Ramam and the concept poster of Ramam has been announced today. ‘The Rise of Akira’ is the tagline. Lokamanya is making his debut as director with this interesting film and the shoot commences soon after Bellamkonda Sreenivas completes his current projects.

Some of the top technicians like Sai Madhav Burra, Gnana Sekhar and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao are working for Ramam. The film is said to be a devotional film and more details are expected to be known soon. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is shooting for Haindava and the film is expected to release during the second half of 2026. Bellamkonda Sreenivas completed the shoot of Tyson Naidu and the film releases before summer this year.