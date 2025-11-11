x
Bellamkonda Suresh Lands into Controversy Again

Published on November 11, 2025 by swathy

Bellamkonda Suresh Lands into Controversy Again

Bellamkonda Suresh is usually in news for wrong reasons. It is quite common for him to get involved in legal troubles because of his acts. Bellamkonda Suresh is back in news after a person named Shiva Prasad has approached the Film Nagar cops against the producer. He complained that Bellamkonda Suresh and his aides had entered his residence without his consent and damaged the valuables in his residence. He also said that they have broken the locks when he and his family were not present in the residence.

Shiva Prasad also complained that Bellamkonda Suresh had used abusive language after questioning about the incident. He also said that Bellamkonda Suresh attacked his personal staff. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. Bellamkonda Suresh is yet to respond about the controversy.

