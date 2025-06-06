Bengaluru Stampede: High Court Stops Action on KSCA Officials

The tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations has now led to legal and political action. The stampede, which happened on June 4, claimed the lives of 11 people and left 56 others injured.

Thousands of fans had gathered outside the stadium to celebrate RCB’s IPL win. Due to poor crowd management, a sudden rush led to a deadly stampede.

In the legal matter, the Karnataka High Court has passed an interim order stopping the police from taking any strict action against top officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram had gone to the court asking for the FIR against them to be cancelled. The court, led by Justice S R Krishna Kumar, agreed to give them temporary protection until the next hearing on June 16.

Well-known lawyers Ashok Haranahalli and Shyam Sundar appeared for the KSCA officials, while Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty represented the state. The court is also hearing a related case filed by Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of RCB, which is scheduled for June 9.

Meanwhile, in a major political move, K Govindaraj, the political secretary to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been removed from his post. The government announced that his appointment has been cancelled with immediate effect. Sources say this decision is also linked to the stampede incident.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with four other senior police officers for their failure to control the crowd properly.

The stampede has not only shocked the state but also raised serious questions about crowd control and event planning. The investigation and court hearings in the coming days will decide if more action will be taken against the officials involved.