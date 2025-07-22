x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Betting App Scandal: Rana, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi Summoned by ED

Published on July 22, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
SIT Reveals Kavali Ex-MLA Received Election Funds from ₹3,500 Cr Liquor Scam
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu pre-release event has become a Game changer for the film
image
Krish pens an emotional letter before HHVM release
image
Betting App Scandal: Rana, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi Summoned by ED
image
Exclusive: Details of Telugu Pre-release Event of War 2

Betting App Scandal: Rana, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi Summoned by ED

rana daggubati

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into a money laundering case linked to the promotion of illegal betting apps. Prominent Tollywood actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Manchu Lakshmi, as well as tech giants Google and Meta, have been served notices.

Celebrities Under Scanner

The ED suspects that celebrities promoted betting apps on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, ShareChat, and Snapchat, leading to large-scale financial fraud. As part of the investigation, the ED has summoned:

Rana Daggubati on July 23

Prakash Raj on July 30

Manchu Lakshmi on August 13

They are instructed to submit agreements, bank statements, and other relevant financial documents. The ED revealed that 29 celebrities, including actors, content creators, and influencers, are under investigation based on FIRs filed in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Google & Meta Summoned

Notices have also been issued to Google and Meta, asking company representatives to appear on July 28. The ED accuses these platforms of allowing the widespread promotion of betting apps, hosting their ads, and providing links to their websites—despite ongoing investigations.

Money Laundering & Suicides Linked

The ED believes the betting apps were used for money laundering and hawala transactions. Allegedly, celebrities received crores for promoting these platforms. Tragic cases of suicides in Telangana have been linked to financial losses from online betting, further fueling the urgency of the probe.

The ED has officially filed an ECIR (similar to a police FIR) against celebrities and influencers promoting these apps, as part of its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Next Krish pens an emotional letter before HHVM release Previous Exclusive: Details of Telugu Pre-release Event of War 2
else

TRENDING

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu pre-release event has become a Game changer for the film
image
Krish pens an emotional letter before HHVM release
image
Betting App Scandal: Rana, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi Summoned by ED

Latest

image
SIT Reveals Kavali Ex-MLA Received Election Funds from ₹3,500 Cr Liquor Scam
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu pre-release event has become a Game changer for the film
image
Krish pens an emotional letter before HHVM release
image
Betting App Scandal: Rana, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi Summoned by ED
image
Exclusive: Details of Telugu Pre-release Event of War 2

Most Read

image
SIT Reveals Kavali Ex-MLA Received Election Funds from ₹3,500 Cr Liquor Scam
image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
Breaking: Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree