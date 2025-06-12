Beware Of YSRCP Coverts!

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh is suddenly facing a large number of leaders from rival parties,mainly YSRCP trying to join its ranks. This unexpected flood of defections has forced the party to tighten its rules and become more cautious about who it lets in.

TDP Party leaders are worried that many of these newcomers are switching sides only because elections are near, not because they believe in TDP’s ideology. With local body elections expected next year, leaders from the ruling YSRCP are reportedly looking for political survival by joining the opposition. But their entry is causing unrest among long-time TDP workers, who feel ignored in favour of the defectors.

To address this, the TDP high command has made it clear that anyone wishing to join must first get approval from the central leadership. Background checks will be carried out to assess the political past and intentions of new aspirants. The party has also warned that joining TDP will not guarantee a ticket in future elections every candidate must prove their worth.

Some recent high-profile leaders looking to switch include former MLA Rapaka Varaprasad, who resigned from YSRCP and is in talks with TDP. In Kovvuru, the municipal chairperson Bhavana Ratnakumari and four councilors are expected to join as well. Meanwhile, in Nidadavole, 13 YSRCP members have already moved to the Janasena Party.

Even Jana Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has asked its cadre to maintain discipline and avoid making public statements without approval, showing that both parties are serious about keeping order in their alliance.

TDP is trying to walk a fine line between growing its strength and maintaining internal stability. Whether this stricter approach will help the party or slow down its expansion remains to be seen.