x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Beware Of YSRCP Coverts!

Published on June 12, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Kadapa Mayor Faces New Corruption Probe
image
Beware Of YSRCP Coverts!
image
Gas Leak at Anakapalli Kills 3, 1 Worker Critical
image
Aamir Khan clears air on his retirement
image
Can Tollywood implement Transparent Tracking System?

Beware Of YSRCP Coverts!

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh is suddenly facing a large number of leaders from rival parties,mainly YSRCP trying to join its ranks. This unexpected flood of defections has forced the party to tighten its rules and become more cautious about who it lets in.

TDP Party leaders are worried that many of these newcomers are switching sides only because elections are near, not because they believe in TDP’s ideology. With local body elections expected next year, leaders from the ruling YSRCP are reportedly looking for political survival by joining the opposition. But their entry is causing unrest among long-time TDP workers, who feel ignored in favour of the defectors.

To address this, the TDP high command has made it clear that anyone wishing to join must first get approval from the central leadership. Background checks will be carried out to assess the political past and intentions of new aspirants. The party has also warned that joining TDP will not guarantee a ticket in future elections every candidate must prove their worth.

Some recent high-profile leaders looking to switch include former MLA Rapaka Varaprasad, who resigned from YSRCP and is in talks with TDP. In Kovvuru, the municipal chairperson Bhavana Ratnakumari and four councilors are expected to join as well. Meanwhile, in Nidadavole, 13 YSRCP members have already moved to the Janasena Party.

Even Jana Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has asked its cadre to maintain discipline and avoid making public statements without approval, showing that both parties are serious about keeping order in their alliance.

TDP is trying to walk a fine line between growing its strength and maintaining internal stability. Whether this stricter approach will help the party or slow down its expansion remains to be seen.

Next Kadapa Mayor Faces New Corruption Probe Previous Gas Leak at Anakapalli Kills 3, 1 Worker Critical
else

TRENDING

image
Aamir Khan clears air on his retirement
image
Can Tollywood implement Transparent Tracking System?
image
Chiru – Anil Film: A Bang of Family Emotions

Latest

image
Kadapa Mayor Faces New Corruption Probe
image
Beware Of YSRCP Coverts!
image
Gas Leak at Anakapalli Kills 3, 1 Worker Critical
image
Aamir Khan clears air on his retirement
image
Can Tollywood implement Transparent Tracking System?

Most Read

image
Kadapa Mayor Faces New Corruption Probe
image
Beware Of YSRCP Coverts!
image
Gas Leak at Anakapalli Kills 3, 1 Worker Critical

Related Articles

Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch