Bhadradri Kothagudem DSP, his female cook tested positive for Covid-19

Days after his son Arba tested positive for corona virus, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) S M Ali from Bhadradri Kothagudem district and his female cook were tested positive for the coronavirus.

With the two fresh cases, the number of Corona positive cases in Telangana climbed to 39.

The DSP reportedly came in contact with 21 people and all of them have been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital. The sheer recklessness of the DSP and his son has put Bhadradri Kothagudem district in a spot of bother with the state and the central government putting the district on a high risk zone.

It may be noted that the DSP’s son Arba who returned from London was tested positive following which a case was registered against the DSP and his son for allegedly not informing health authorities about the arrival of the latter from London on March 18, as he later tested positive for coronavirus.

The government had mandated all foreign returnees to inform about their arrival and also be in quarantine for 14 days. However, the DSP and his son had violated the government’s rule. In fact, the DSP’s son also attended a family function in West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on March 19.