Bhadrakaali will be realistic and unique – Vijay Antony

After the success of Maargan, Vijay Antony is starring in Bhadrakaali, his landmark 25th film. The movie trailer has created huge anticipation with Vijay’s character being a major suspense and surprising factor. Now, the actor has interacted with media sharing interesting insights about it.

Vijay Antony stated that the movie’s unique approach towards politics and realistic narrative will be engaging. He also shared that his character as a political mediator will be mysterious and highly powerful. He revealed that he acted in the film without any make-up and it is his best performance till date.

He further stated that as director Arun Prabhu’s vision is clear and highly interesting, they spent a huge budget to realise it on screen. He further stated that it is the biggest film of his career and the narrative will be so powerful that people won’t be able to turn their head from the screens.

The movie is produced by Ramanjaneyulu Juvvaji and Vijay Antony. Asian Suresh Entertainment is releasing the film in Telugu States on a massive scale. Bhadrakaali is releasing tomorrow and makers are expecting to be a big milestone for Vijay Antony in Telugu and Tamil states.