Home > Movie News

Bhadrakali Trailer: A powerful and intense political drama

Published on September 10, 2025 by nymisha

Bhadrakali Trailer: A powerful and intense political drama

Vijay Antony has earned a huge name for his interesting script selection and innovative themes. The actor has decided to talk about political corruption in his prestigious 25th film. The movie glimpse and promotional material have been promising rising curiosity about the plot.

Now, the makers have released the trailer and it looks intense and fearless. It talks about a political pimp, who grows so powerful that even big investigating organizations are frustrated aboit his absolute power. They want to catch him at any cost but he keeps escaping.

We see Vijay Antony as a person working for people and he is the political pimp or is he going against that person is not revealed yet. But we can say that he has a great ambition to work for people and help the needy as much as he can.

Being his 25th film, Vijay Antony took a very intense political subject without resorting to heroic narrative. The film feels grounded and dialogues are an asset. Director Arun Prabhu’s vision is clear and powerful. The movie is releasing on 19th September and looks like a big winner for Vijay Antony.

