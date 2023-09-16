Bhagavanth Kesari in last leg of Shoot

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film is Bhagavanth Kesari and the film is announced for Dasara 2023 release. There are wide speculations that the film is out of Dasara race after the recent political developments in AP and after Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. The team of Bhagavanth Kesari confirmed that Bhagavanth Kesari will release as per the plan and there is no delay in the release. The film’s shoot reached the final stages and the pending shoot will be completed this month.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Bhagavanth Kesari is a mass entertainer and Balakrishna, Sree Leela, Kajal Agarwal are the lead actors. Thaman is the music director and Shine Screens are the producers. Bhagavanth Kesari will release on October 19th during the Dasara holiday season. Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao and Vijay’s Leo are the other films releasing for Dasara.