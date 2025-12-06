x
Home > Movie News

Bhagyashri Borse’s Big Hopes on Lenin

Published on December 6, 2025 by swathy

Bhagyashri Borse’s Big Hopes on Lenin

Bhagyashri Borse

Bhagyashri Borse made her debut with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and the film ended up as a disaster. The actress soon featured in films like Kingdom and Kaantha but these could not bring her success. But the performance of Bhagyashri Borse in all her films was appreciated. She recently featured in Ram’s Andhra King Taluka. The film won appreciation but could not end up as a commercial hit. It is the fourth flop for the actress.

She has Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin lined up and the actress has allocated dates for the film. She has big hopes on this film which is expected to release during February. Sreeleela was the leading lady in this romantic action drama and the makers later replaced her with Bhagyashri Borse. Murali Krishna Abburu is the director and Annapurna Studios, Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Bhagyashri Borse has all her hopes on Lenin and she is yet to announce her new projects.

