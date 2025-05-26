x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bhairavam crucial for Three Heroes

Published on May 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?
image
Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit
image
Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals
image
What is this Classic Tamil Director’s Next?
image
Bhairavam crucial for Three Heroes

Bhairavam crucial for Three Heroes

Tollywood actors Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj worked for Bhairavam, a mass entertainer that releases this Friday. What’s a coincidence is that all the three actors are away from films from a while and they are making their comeback with Bhairavam. The film is carrying good expectations and the promotions are going on full swing. All the three actors have worked hard for their respective roles and balanced them. Bhairavam is a crucial one for all the three actors as they have to bounce back and make many more movies.

Bhairavam is the remake of Garudan and it is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and Manchu Manoj last night has cleared controversies from the past. He urged everyone to watch the film. All the deals for the film are closed recently. KK Radha Mohan is the producer of this mass entertainer.

Next What is this Classic Tamil Director’s Next? Previous Pinnelli Brothers Named in Guntur Double Murder Case
else

TRENDING

image
Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?
image
Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit
image
Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals

Latest

image
Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?
image
Tripti Dimri’s Remuneration for Spirit
image
Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals
image
What is this Classic Tamil Director’s Next?
image
Bhairavam crucial for Three Heroes

Most Read

image
Pinnelli Brothers Named in Guntur Double Murder Case
image
Former Andhra Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Arrested 
image
NDA Leaders Praise PM Modi’s Leadership as India Becomes 4th Largest Economy

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet