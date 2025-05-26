Bhairavam crucial for Three Heroes

Tollywood actors Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj worked for Bhairavam, a mass entertainer that releases this Friday. What’s a coincidence is that all the three actors are away from films from a while and they are making their comeback with Bhairavam. The film is carrying good expectations and the promotions are going on full swing. All the three actors have worked hard for their respective roles and balanced them. Bhairavam is a crucial one for all the three actors as they have to bounce back and make many more movies.

Bhairavam is the remake of Garudan and it is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and Manchu Manoj last night has cleared controversies from the past. He urged everyone to watch the film. All the deals for the film are closed recently. KK Radha Mohan is the producer of this mass entertainer.