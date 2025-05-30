Bhairavam Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Three actors Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohit are teaming up for Bhairavam and the film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Garudan. All these three actors are aiming a comeback with Bhairavam. Vijay Kanakamedala is the director and the film is produced by KK Radha Mohan. Bhairavam released today and here is the review of the film:

Story:

The story of Bhairavam has references to Kurukshetram from mythology. Bhairavam is the story of two friends and their close disciple.The film is all about the differences between them and what happens among these three forms the rest of the story of Bhairavam. Gajapathi Varma (Manchu Manoj) and Varadha (Nara Rohit) are close friends and Bantu Srinu (Bellamkonda Sreenivas) is their disciple. The real story starts after a scam about the lands of the village temple gets unfolded. Gajapathi Varma’s name emerges and Varadha turns against. The rest of Bhairavam is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Vijay Kanakamedala has taken the basic plot of Garudan and he made enough changes to impress the Telugu audience. All the needed commercial aspects are added well in Bhairavam. The story starts on a slow note and the director narrates the childhood episode for the first 20 minutes. The movie gains interest after the conflict is unveiled. Best friends turn enemies because of the land issue and the episode is narrated well. The interval block is powerful and is impressive. The 20-minute episode is the major highlight of the film.

The second half narrates about the dispute between Varadha and Gajapathi Varma. A new arrogant angle in Gajapathi Varma is shown well. The fight in the mango farm is shot well. Srinu takes his time to seek revenge. The drama in the second half is boring and it fails to impress. The heroism in some of the episodes is well narrated. The climax shows the best performance of Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The Tamil version of the film looks raw while Bhairavam is narrated with all the commercial aspects. The love story between Srinu and Vennela fails to impress.

There is no strong antagonist in Bhairavam. The conflict between all the three lead characters plays the game. The mannerisms used for the character of Srinu fails to impress the audience. The bonding between all the three films should have been narrated in a better manner. Bhairavam lacks a strong emotional connect.

Performances:

All the three lead actors and their performances are the major highlights of the film. All the three actors Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohit did their parts well. Some of the elevation scenes are narrated in an impressive manner. Manoj is powerful and his performance, dialogue diction reminds us of his father Mohan Babu. Manoj’s performance looks loud enough at times. Nara Rohit has been subtle and decent. His look too is quite impressive. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is powerful and he delivered his best. Adithi Shankar did not suit the role of Vennela beside Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Her dubbing did not match heer. Vennela Kishore is completely wasted.

The music of Bhairavam is below average and the background score is quite dull. Some stories have to be told in a raw and rustic manner. Bhairavam should have been told in the same way like the original instead of adding all the commercial ingredients. The screenplay is outdated and reminds us of old movies. Some of the episodes are narrated in a powerful manner.

Final Word: Bhairavam can be given a watch once for the performances of the three lead actors and the emotional action.

