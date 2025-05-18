Bhairavam Trailer: Strikes A Chord

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, the upcoming film Bhairavam brings together Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith, and Manoj Manchu as a formidable trio bonded by friendship and purpose. The trailer for Bhairavam has arrived, and it wastes no time plunging viewers into a world where tradition, loyalty, and justice collide.

Set in a sacred village anchored by the powerful Vaarahi Temple, the film explores a gripping conflict sparked by a corrupt minister’s attempt to grab holy land for personal gain. What follows is a high-stakes battle that pits faith against force, and brotherhood against betrayal.

The trailer showcases the raw intensity of the leads, with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas taking center stage in a spine-tingling Shiva Thandavam sequence. Nara Rohith and Manchu Manoj bring emotional weight and firepower. Director Vijay Kanakamedala wins brownie points for his excellent taking.

Hari K Vedantam’s cinematography captures the earthy spirit of the story, while Sri Charan Pakala’s rousing background score amplifies the tension. The trailer strikes a chord with its mix of drama, and high-octane conflict. Bhairavam hits theatres on May 30th.

youtube.com/watch?v=3qiqCTvhpOg&feature=youtu.be