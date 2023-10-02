Bhandaru’s wife complains to police

TDP senior leader and former minister Bhandaru Satyanarayana Murthy’s wife Madhavilatha lodged a complaint with the local police. She alleged that the police have surrounded their home in Vennelapalem in Anakapalli district.

The police have also surrounded her house since midnight on Sunday. The police were also not allowing anyone to visit their home, she told the police.

It may be mentioned here that Satyanarayana Murthy made derogatory statements against Minister R K Roja a couple of days ago. The AP Women’s Commission had written a letter to the State police asking them to file a complaint against the TDP leader.

The state police are now planning to arrest Satyanarayana Murthy in the abuse of the Minister. He is likely to be arrested any time in the next two days.

The former minister had been in the eye of the police for his derogatory remarks against the Minister and the state police. The former minister had made scathing remarks against the police in the past and hurled a couple of abuses at the police.

Satyanarayana Murthy had been active in politics and had been making derogatory statements against the police and the ruling YSR Congress leaders. He had been one of those who hurled abuses at the ruling party leaders.

It is to be seen what the police would do with the TDP senior leader and the former minister.