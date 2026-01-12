x
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Movie Review

Published on January 13, 2026 by krishna

First Half Report:

The first half is fairly entertaining but thin on story. Vineyard owner Ram Satyanarayana (Ravi Teja) travels to Spain to finalize a wine deal. Ram, also known as Satya, is in an intimate relationship with Manasa Setty (Ashika) while struggling to keep it hidden from his wife Bhamani (Dimple Hayathi). There isn’t much rib-tickling comedy, but most of the first half stays light-veined and comedy-oriented. Raviteja is on free flow, ashika is glamourous. Satya , Suneel and Vennela kishore team support it as minimum gaurantee so far

04:30 AM

Show Time : USA Premier show

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is struggling to deliver a decent success. After back-to-back mass entertainers, he has changed his path and teamed up with sensible director Kishore Tirumala for a family drama laced with entertainment. The film is titled Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and the film is in the Sankranthi race and is releasing on January 13th across the globe. Aashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi are the heroines in this entertainer. Bheems is the music composer and Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a crucial film for Ravi Teja and here is the review of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi:

