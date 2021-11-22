‘Bheemla Nayak’ film buyers worried about AP ticket price issue

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ has been one of the most hyped Telugu movies.

With promotional stunts and updates, the movie has grabbed much attention from the audience. Directed by Sagar K. Chandra, it has Trivikram Srinivas penning the dialogues and screenplay.

The movie has good demand, with buyers and traders trying to grab the rights for their respective areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Despite the willingness to buy the movie for a whopping amount, the buyers are still ambiguous about Andhra Pradesh’s rights.

It is an open secret that actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is not in the good books of the Andhra Pradesh state government for he questioned them regarding a few welfare-related problems of the state, as a part of his political ideology. These comments by Pawan Kalyan triggered trouble for his movies in unforeseen ways.

The government’s reaction during Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ release proved the same. Now that the government has decided to impose ticket pricing restrictions, the buyers are worried.

While the Telangana area’s rights are spelling crores of rupees, Andhra Pradesh’s buyers are just not happy with the ongoing situation though the makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak’ are prepping up with strategic promotional stunts.