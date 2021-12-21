The makers of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ have apologised to the fans after they announced the postponement of the movie’s release to avert a clash with other big-budget films.

The makers, who were requested to postpone ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and back off from the Sankranthi race, announced a new release date of February 25 for the movie on Tuesday.

‘Bheemla Nayak’ producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who took to his social media, wrote, “Apologies to all the fans. Sorry, it was out of my hands. I had to go by our hero @PawanKalyan gari words.”

“As you’ll know he’s always inclined to the welfare of this industry,” Vamsi wrote.

“I promise you all, this Shivarathri, a storming force will hit the screens! #BheemlaNayakon25thFeb”,” he added.

The producer’s guild of Telugu movies had a meeting where they discussed the upcoming movie releases.

In order to avert a clash at the box-office, the bigwigs of the Telugu film industry decided to request the makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and ‘F3’ to postpone their respective movies.

The reasons quoted for the postponement include the distribution of theatres for the big-ticket movies during Sankranthi, along with other problems related to movie collections.

As ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is out of the race now, S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and Radha Krishna Kumar’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ will be the two big movies that would compete at the box-office during Sankranthi.