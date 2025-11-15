Bheems is the Busiest in Telugu Cinema

Telugu music director Bheems Ceciroleo had a long career as a composer in Tollywood. He started his career in 2012 and he got his first break with Ravi Teja’s Bengal Tiger in 2015. He was busy doing films but he got the much needed boost with Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka in 2022 and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam this year. Sankranthiki Vastunnam cemented his career and he even hikes his fee after the film’s success. He is currently composing music for Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Bheems has turned busy like never before in his career. He is occupied with a dozen films in Tollywood. After Mass Jathara that released in October, Bheems is composing music for Allari Naresh’s 12 A Railway Colony which is due for release. Bheems is the music composer for Bellamkonda Sreenivas’s new film Tyson Naidu that is slated for Christmas 2025 release. He is also working for Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and the film releases in January 2026.

Bheems is working for Sharwanand and Sampath Nandi’s Bhogi which releases in summer next year. He is also working for Adivi Sesh’s upcoming movie Dacoit which will release in summer. He is the music composer for Vishwak Sen’s Funky which is in the final stages of shoot. Bheems is also in talks for several upcoming movies. He is in talks for Ravi Teja’s film, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s film and a few others lined up.

After DSP and Thaman, Bheems is the next consideration for several top filmmakers and he is now in the busiest phase of his career.