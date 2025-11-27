x
Bhimavaram Balma from Anaganaga Oka Raju: Total Festive Blast

Published on November 27, 2025 by nymisha

Bhimavaram Balma from Anaganaga Oka Raju: Total Festive Blast

Star Entertainer Naveen Polishetty is back, and this time as a playback singer. Fans of Naveen Polishetty have a reason to celebrate! The first single from Anaganaga Oka Raju, Bhimavaram Balma, has dropped, and it’s already creating a solid buzz with a catchy vibe.

The track has a fun, energetic feel with beats that instantly make you want to dance. Naveen and Meenakshi bring major energy on screen, with their chemistry shining throughout. Mickey J Meyer’s music and Chandrabose’s catchy lyrics make the song an instant hit, while Nutana Mohan’s vocals add a fresh touch.

Choreographed by Sekhar Master, this number is all set to light up the theatres. Bhimavaram Balma is a blockbuster start to the chartbuster album of Anaganaga Oka Raju. Naveen Polishetty aces as Singer, perfectly capturing the festive vibe with his energy in dance and voice.

The movie, directed by debutant Maari and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, releases this Sankranti on January 14, 2026.

