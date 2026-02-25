Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage

Charming Star Sharwa sheds his familiar image and steps into uncharted territory with Bhogi, revealing an intimidating persona. Teaming up with director Sampath Nandi, the film is mounted as a pan-India period action spectacle set in the volatile late 1960s.

The makers unveiled the first-look poster today, and it speaks volumes even without words. Sharwa arrives as pure carnage, sporting a thick mustache, unruly beard, and eyes that burn with unfiltered rage. His rustic transformation is striking, signaling a character shaped by violence, survival, and fury rather than charm.

Holding a massive, rustic weapon wrapped in cloth, Sharwa sits amid smoke and sparks, evoking a world ruled by bloodshed and rebellion. The poster hints at brutal confrontations and a narrative steeped in fire and chaos. The tagline, “A Blood Fest,” captures the film’s savage tone.

More than just a physical makeover, Sharwa’s transformation reflects the depth and intensity of his role. Director Sampath Nandi is said to be precisely crafting the film, focusing on authenticity in both storytelling and visuals, as the plot unfolds along the North Telangana–Maharashtra border.

Currently shooting in Hyderabad, the film features high-voltage action sequences choreographed by Dilip Subbarayan. Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi play the female leads.

Produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, Bhogi is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release on August 28, for Raksha Bandhan.