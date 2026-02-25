x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage

Published on February 25, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
OTT Releases: February Last Weekend
image
Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage
image
Nani’s stuns and shakes Social Media with his steps!
image
Pradeep Ranganathan turning Producer
image
Prabhas to work with PMF Again?

Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage

Charming Star Sharwa sheds his familiar image and steps into uncharted territory with Bhogi, revealing an intimidating persona. Teaming up with director Sampath Nandi, the film is mounted as a pan-India period action spectacle set in the volatile late 1960s.

The makers unveiled the first-look poster today, and it speaks volumes even without words. Sharwa arrives as pure carnage, sporting a thick mustache, unruly beard, and eyes that burn with unfiltered rage. His rustic transformation is striking, signaling a character shaped by violence, survival, and fury rather than charm.

Holding a massive, rustic weapon wrapped in cloth, Sharwa sits amid smoke and sparks, evoking a world ruled by bloodshed and rebellion. The poster hints at brutal confrontations and a narrative steeped in fire and chaos. The tagline, “A Blood Fest,” captures the film’s savage tone.

More than just a physical makeover, Sharwa’s transformation reflects the depth and intensity of his role. Director Sampath Nandi is said to be precisely crafting the film, focusing on authenticity in both storytelling and visuals, as the plot unfolds along the North Telangana–Maharashtra border.

Currently shooting in Hyderabad, the film features high-voltage action sequences choreographed by Dilip Subbarayan. Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi play the female leads.

Produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, Bhogi is gearing up for a grand pan-India theatrical release on August 28, for Raksha Bandhan.

Next OTT Releases: February Last Weekend Previous Nani’s stuns and shakes Social Media with his steps!
else

TRENDING

image
OTT Releases: February Last Weekend
image
Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage
image
Nani’s stuns and shakes Social Media with his steps!

Latest

image
OTT Releases: February Last Weekend
image
Bhogi First Look: Sharwa Arrives As Pure Carnage
image
Nani’s stuns and shakes Social Media with his steps!
image
Pradeep Ranganathan turning Producer
image
Prabhas to work with PMF Again?

Most Read

image
AP Government Transfers Several Deputy Collectors in Major Administrative Reshuffle
image
Tirumala Laddu Adulteration Case: Chandrababu Calls It a Grave Sin, Pawan Kalyan Questions Jagan’s Stand
image
Jagan Missed Crucial Opportunity in Laddu Controversy

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit