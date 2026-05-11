Bhogi Mandaram FL: Fiery, Intense and Flammable

Charming Star Sharwanand’s upcoming period action saga Bhogi continues to build massive excitement among the audience. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film features Dimple Hayathi in a very crucial and anticipated role. Today, the movie team revealed her striking character poster, officially introducing her to the world as Mandaram.

In the captivating first look, Dimple commands attention in a fiery red saree, giving an intense gaze while holding a vintage hand fan. The makers described her beautifully on social media, stating, “Beauty the world desired.. A soul it never understood.” Mandaram is far from your regular female lead. She is bold, unapologetic, and possesses a highly flammable attitude. She simply does not care for the world’s opinions and lives life strictly on her own terms.

Produced by KK Radhamohan on a massive scale, Bhogi shoot is progressing at a rapid pace. The film features Anupama Parameswaran in a leading role. With music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, this raw and rustic action entertainer will hit the screens worldwide on August 28, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.