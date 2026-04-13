Bhu Bharati Marks One Year, Over 52 Million Visits to Telangana Land Portal

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the state’s Bhu Bharati Act has completed one year, calling it a landmark reform in land governance and a major step toward transparency, protection of land rights, and citizen-friendly revenue services.

Reviewing the implementation of the Act at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister said the government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been rebuilding a revenue system that had collapsed during the previous BRS regime.

He said the anniversary was not merely about one year of a law, but the beginning of a new era in safeguarding land rights in Telangana.

According to the minister, the Bhu Bharati portal has seen strong public response in its first year:

5.20 crore+ visits to the portal

Around 67 lakh user logins

3.80 lakh passbooks issued

He said the platform has helped resolve long-pending land issues and reduced the need for citizens to make repeated visits to revenue offices.

The minister criticized the earlier Dharani portal and the 2020 ROR law introduced by the previous government, saying many landowners struggled to prove ownership and faced administrative hurdles.

He said the current government fulfilled its promise by replacing Dharani and launching the Bhu Bharati portal on April 14, 2025, on the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti.

To simplify services for farmers and landowners, the state has integrated the Revenue, Survey, and Stamps & Registration departments into a single digital system developed with the National Informatics Centre.

A pilot phase began on April 2 in five mandals across five districts. After reviewing feedback, the government plans to expand the system to one mandal in every district next month.

Bhudhaar Number for Every Survey Number

The minister said every survey number will gradually receive a unique Bhudhaar number, aimed at permanently resolving land disputes and creating a more reliable land record system.

He said Telangana is moving away from old survey methods involving chains, rods, and measuring tapes, and adopting modern technology such as rover devices.

Key survey updates:

378 villages had no maps dating back to the Nizam era

Re-survey completed in 5 villages

Work underway in 373 villages using modern equipment

411 rover devices already purchased

Another 400 rovers to be procured soon

To support the programme, the state has strengthened manpower:

5,520 licensed surveyors trained and licensed

4 to 6 surveyors deployed in each mandal based on land area

10,984 revenue villages divided into clusters for field operations

The minister said Telangana had around 40 lakh survey numbers in use till 1948, which have now grown to 2.29 crore over 77 years. Plans are being prepared to assign Bhudhaar numbers to all of them in phases.

He said the government is committed to delivering a permanent solution to land disputes while making land administration faster, transparent, and accessible to ordinary citizens.