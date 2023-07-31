Tollywood star Manchu Manoj’s scheduled meeting with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu at his Hyderabad residence has raised eyebrows and sparked political discussions. The fact that their family had supported YSRCP in previous elections, coupled with Manoj’s recent dispute with his brother Vishnu, adds intrigue to the situation.

Manoj has been showing interest in politics for some time, previously expressing support for Janasena and being linked to YSRCP at a different point of time. His meeting with the TDP chief has left many curious about his political aspirations. Manoj’s wife, Bhuma Mounika, appears to be planning her own political journey, given her family’s longstanding association with TDP. Manoj’s public backing of Mounika’s potential political career adds to the excitement among their followers.

As of now, the exact agenda of the meeting remains undisclosed, leaving everyone eager for official announcements that will shed light on the discussions that will transpire during this meeting.