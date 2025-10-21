Bhumana in Trouble! Tirupati Police Issue Summons

Tirupati’s political scene is heating up following controversial remarks made by YSRCP leader and former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy regarding the condition of cows at the Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana Shala. His statements, suggesting negligence in the care of the cows and claiming that many were dying due to poor management, have now landed him in legal trouble. Based on a formal complaint by TTD board member Bhanuprakash Reddy, a case has been registered, and police have served official notices summoning Bhumana for an inquiry on Oct 23rd.

The controversy began months ago when Bhumana publicly alleged mismanagement at the TTD-run cow shelter in Tirupati. He claimed that the cows were not receiving proper care or medical attention. These accusations triggered sharp reactions from TTD officials, who dismissed the claims and defended their operations, asserting that all necessary facilities were being provided.

The issue has since sparked political debate, with several ministers criticizing Bhumana’s remarks as misleading and damaging to the reputation of TTD. Some have accused him of using the issue for political gain, while others argue that his comments have hurt the sentiments of devotees who hold the institution in high regard.

Police have already collected preliminary statements from TTD officials and are seeking evidence to support or refute Bhumana’s claims. As the investigation progresses, tensions in Tirupati continue to rise, with opposing factions viewing the developments either as a political vendetta or a necessary inquiry into accountability.