Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Alleges Political Conspiracy in Tirumala Parakamani and Ghee Adulteration Cases

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has made sharp allegations over the Tirumala Parakamani theft case and the laddu ghee adulteration controversy. Addressing the media at the YSR Congress Party office in Tirupati, he accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to reopen the Parakamani case with political motives.

Bhumana claimed that the government is preparing to register a fresh FIR and has reportedly assigned a DSP-level officer to handle the matter. He alleged that the move is aimed at implicating YSRCP leaders even though the case had already been investigated and a report was submitted to the court. According to him, reopening the matter after due legal process raises serious questions.

He also criticised the state government’s approach to the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration issue. Bhumana stated that the Supreme Court had ordered an independent SIT probe and questioned the need for appointing a single-member commission. He argued that bypassing established investigative directions could invite judicial scrutiny.

Responding to criticism over YSRCP members carrying images of deities into the Legislative Council, Bhumana defended the act. He questioned why religious images should be objected to in a democratic institution when similar gestures had occurred in the past without controversy.

Bhumana further alleged that the roots of the ghee adulteration controversy lie with private dairy sources linked to prominent business groups. He said his party would take the issue to the people and present what he described as facts.

The political temperature around Tirumala-related issues continues to rise, with both sides exchanging serious charges. The coming days are likely to see further legal and political developments in these sensitive matters.