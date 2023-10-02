Bhuvaneswari announces ‘NIJAM GELAVALI’ to thank the people

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari announced today ‘Nijam Gelavali’, a campaign to thank the people of Andhra Pradesh for their overwhelming love and support for the Chandrababu Naidu and choosing the side of truth and righteousness .

Bhuvaneswari said that 105 people died out of sorrow because they couldn’t bear to see Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. To wipe the tears of the family members of the deceased, Bhuvaneswari announced that she would visit these families and offer them support and courage at all times. She asked people to come forward and fight for their future. She stressed that the people of Andhra Pradesh should regain their independence and fill their lives with light.

Revealing the dedication and commitment of Chandrababu Naidu towards the development of the state, Bhuvaneswari said that the former CM prioritized working for people over his family. She said that Chandrababu Naidu lives for the people and he always thinks about how to develop the state by attracting investments and creating employment. She revealed that the former CM envisioned the potential of Information Technology 25 years ago and worked on its development. Saying that Cyberabad is a testament to his hard work, she stated that Chandrababu Naidu always dreamed of making Amaravati bigger than Cyberabad. He worked day and night to make it possible, by sleeping only 3-4 hours a day.

Furthermore, Bhuvaneswar said that when Chandrababu Naidu took charge as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation, the state had no treasury and no infrastructure. Despite this, he tirelessly worked to develop the capital city. She felt that people should have given him at least 10 years to build the state. But due to people’s mistakes, the efforts he put in for 5 years were wasted.

Referring to her father, the legendary actor, and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, Bhuvaneswari mentioned that NTR established the TDP for the people. She revealed that he was a man of righteousness and discipline and raised their family with these same principles. She further conveyed that no cases have been filed against the family so far, thanks to the discipline and integrity instilled by NTR. Bhuvaneswari emphasized that Chandrababu Naidu’s unjust arrest has ignited a fire in the hearts of the people.

In response to Amma’s call for a Deeksha today, a significant number of people, primarily women, came out of their homes to join the protest and express their support. Despite the YSRCP’s attempts to create trouble for the Nara family and TDP leaders, Bhuvaneswari remains steadfast and serves as a pillar for the protests against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. The Deeksha concluded with people participating in protests across the state, as well as in Hyderabad and Delhi. This Deeksha marks the beginning of a greater revolution unfolding across Andhra Pradesh.