Big Alert: Bird Flu Concerns in Telangana and AP

Concerns about bird flu are rising in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana giving jitters to people. Already cases of bird flu have been detected in Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh and concerns are being raised over spreading of the flu to Telangana.

According to the inputs from Godavari districts, poultry farms in the area have been seeing deaths of chickens in large numbers over the past one week. When alarmed poultry owners informed about the same to authorities, concerned officials have collected samples of dead chicken birds and after tests, confirmed it as bird flu.

National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases at Bhopal confirmed the bird flu cases in AP.

As bird flu has been confirmed, officials of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have jumped into action to stop its spread and to prevent further damage.

While AP officials have been closely monitoring the situation at poultry farms, Telangana officials have been stopping entry of vehicles carrying chicken from AP into Telangana.

With bird flu confirmed, doctors are advising people to stay away from chicken and eggs for some days to avoid any untoward health problems.