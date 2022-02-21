Big B enjoys home-made delicacies by Prabhas on ‘Project K’ set

‘Baahubali’ fame Prabhas, who is currently working alongside Indian Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, treats him with delicious homemade food.

The ‘Sarkar’ actor, who was overwhelmed with this gesture, took to his Twitter to praise Prabhas.

Taking to his Twitter on Monday (February 21), Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 4198 – ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure”.A

“You bring me home-cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious.”

Adding wit to his praises, Big B also wrote, “And your compliments beyond digestible.”

Well, most of the stars Prabhas have worked with, would have tasted his warm hospitality, as he treats them with regional delicacies.

On the work front, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan have come together for a homogenous project, tentatively titled ‘Project K’. Helmed by ‘Mahanati’ fame Nag Aswin, the movie will have Deepika Padukune as the female lead.

The shooting process for this heavy budget movie have begun, as the stars have wrapped up a couple of schedules already.